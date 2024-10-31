An American bistro style restaurant will soon open across from McCarren Park, at 544 Manhattan Avenue.

Chef and owner Austin Baker says The Snail will serve “oysters, Caesar salad, shrimp cocktail, steak frites, ice cream, chocolate tiramisu, martinis.” He also notes that they are currently hiring for all positions.

“I spent a year looking for a space after I left Saraghina, where I was a partner. Before Saraghina I was Culinary Director at Hogsalt in Chicago and I had my own restaurants,” Baker told Greenpointers. “I also spent 4 years or so at Le Bernardin as a cook and 2 years at Amankora in Bhutan as a chef.”

The space has been vacant for a while, but most recently served as Greek restaurant BZ Grill and before that, Annicka.

The Snail is aiming for a November 22 opening. Hours will be 5-10 pm, from Thursday to Sunday.