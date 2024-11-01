On Sunday, November 3, the NYC running Super Bowl will span the five boroughs and an estimated 50,000 runners will pass through Williamsburg and Greenpoint on their way to the New York City Marathon finish line. And whether you’re running, hoping to cheer, or just looking for a place to park (or drive) your car, we’ve got the info you need.

The street signage and prep has already begun along the course, which will head down Bedford Avenue past McCarren Park, make a left onto Manhattan Avenue, a right onto Greenpoint Avenue, then another left onto McGuinness before heading over the Pulaski Bridge into Queens at roughly the halfway point. Those streets will be closed to traffic (car and bike) and parking from roughly 7 a.m. until 4 p.m.

The race itself starts at 8 a.m. with the professional wheelchair division, followed by handcycles and select athletes with disabilities, then the professional men and women (including multiple Olympians!), before opening up to general athlete waves every 35 minutes until 11:30 a.m. There will also be a number of notable non-pro runners, including actor Randall Park, Jersey Shore‘s Vinny Guadagnino, actress Claire Holt, Catfish‘s Nev Schulman, a pack of former Bachelor franchise contestants, and more.

And the drinks will be flowing as abundantly as the miles (though you probably shouldn’t have 26.2 beers), as multiple local bars along the route will open early for the race, including Luckydog, Hole in the Wall, The Gibson, Turkey’s Nest, Ray’s, Temkin’s, and more, most with specials and/or specialty cocktails.

But marathon weekend isn’t just for drinking and holding signs. If you’re running it, or just want to get a short few easy miles in, Tracksmith is hosting a free 5k shakeout run starting at their 147 Wythe Ave location at 8:30 a.m. and including coffee, a bag drop, and bananas. On race day, they’ll also be doing time stamping on free commemorative posters for finishers. You can RSVP to both here.