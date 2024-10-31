First of all, Happy Halloween! Secondly, that means it’s essentially already November! It’s looking like a mostly beautiful weekend, weather wise, and Greenpoint has a myriad of ways to spend it.

FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 1

KIDS CREATE

If your kids are still burning off their sugar buzz from Halloween, the Greenpoint Library is holding an after-school arts and crafts hour to keep them busy from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. All supplies will be provided by the library, and kids ages 5 through 12 are welcome (younger children may participate with a caregiver).

The event is free to attend and no RSVP is required.

AUTUMN EVENINGS AT NEWTOWN NATIVE NURSERY

Gorgeous sunsets, picturesque skylines, and plants await on the green roofs of Kingsland Wildflowers. Newtown Creek Alliance is hosting the last of their Autumn Evening series from 3 to 7 p.m., and plants will be available to purchase on-site or online in advance and pick up. But if you just want to enjoy the views, that’s ok, too.

Plants are for purchase, but the event itself is free — RSVP here.

SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 2

BEGINNER CROSS STITCH

Need a new hobby? Or just looking for something to do with your hands that isn’t scrolling on your phone? Learn to cross stitch! Brooklyn Craft Company is hosting a beginner workshop from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. that will cover reading and following cross stitch pattern charts, the right types of fabric, floss, and tools to use, techniques, and framing finished pieces. The entry fee covers the cost of pattern, fabric, embroidery floss, hoop, and needle.

Registration is $45 and available here.

IDEA GENERATION WORKSHOP

Want more input on where the city budget goes? Join the NYC Civic Engagement Commission’s Idea Generation Workshop at Greenpoint Library from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. During the workshop, you’ll get to collaborate with your neighbors while brainstorming allocations for city budgets that better address community needs and getting your voice heart. This is part of NYCCEC’s The People‘s Money participatory budgeting process open to all New Yorkers age 11 and up.

The workshop is free, and registration is available here.

GRISÉ NYC BIRTHDAY POP-UP SOIRÉE

We’re rolling into holiday season, so here’s an opportunity to shop and sip at AM:PM Gallery in honor of Grisé founder Georgina Ogirri’s birthday. Grisé is a bespoke jewelry brand, and the party will feature exclusive unreleased collections, as well as curated cocktails and dancing from 4 p.m. to midnight.

The event is free, and RSVP is available here.

DISCO INFERNO HALLOWEEN

If you still have some costumes left that you never got to wear, Superior Ingredients has your chance. They’re hosting a Disco Inferno Halloween party from 9 p.m. to late, featuring retro throwback vibes, groovy beats from live DJs, neon lights, and costumes galore.

Tickets are $25.31 (including fees) and available here.

SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 3

NYC MARATHON

Image credit: Julia Moak

This is as much an event opportunity as it is a PSA. On Sunday, the famed New York City Marathon will take over 26.2 miles of the five boroughs, including miles 10 through 13 in Williamsburg and Greenpoint before crossing the Pulaski Bridge. The race will cover Bedford and partially Manhattan, Greenpoint, and McGuinness Avenues. Numerous bars will open early during the race (look out for that article separately), and if you’re planning on spectating, you’ll have a chance to see a number of pro runners and Olympians, as well as stars like Randall Park, Claire Holt, Catfish‘s Nev Schulman, a number of former Bachelor and Bachelorette contestants, and more. Streets will be closed to traffic from roughly 7 a.m. until 4 p.m.

DOMINO PARK NATURE WALK

Credit: Courtesy, Domino Park

The nature of McGolrick Park is fairly well explored, so if you’re looking to change up the scenery, naturalist Russell Jacobs will be exploring the terrain at Domino Park from 1 to 3 p.m. Throughout the nature walk, Jacobs will share the natural history of the waterfront, talk about its ongoing environmental restoration work, and teach how to identify songbirds and waterfowl. All ages are welcome and the group will meet at the newly constructed Domino Square.

The walk is free, and RSVP is available here.

DÍA DE LOS MUERTOS POP-UP

Celebrate life and afterlife during a Caza Mezcal pop-up at Ponyboy for Día de los Muertos starting at 6 p.m. Dedicated to remembrance and tradition, the party will also feature an altar where everyone is welcome to add photos of loved ones who have passed. Casa Mezcal will be serving exclusive cocktails.

The event is free, and RSVP is available here.