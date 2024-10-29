Last week, it was revealed that Sunview Luncheonette is facing the threat of closure as their building at 221 Nassau Avenue will soon be put on sale.

Since 2013, Sunview has been operating as a co-op social club, art collective, and not-for-profit community center hosting dinners, talks, workshops, screenings, plays, readings, musical performances, chef pop-ups, food preparation for unhoused individuals, and more. Prior to that, it was an actual restaurant owned by Demetra and Lou Koutros since 1963, which became a hub for local artists due to their inexpensive menu and space to congregate and connect. Even after its closure, said artists continued to work with the Koutroses, particularly Demetra (also known as Bea) to keep that spirit of the luncheonette alive, and thus Sunview as it’s known today was born.

Unlike most real-estate based trials and tribulations in the neighborhood, this one is much less of a hostile takeover. Simply, the Koutros family — who continued working with the Sunview collective after Demetra’s passing in 2018

— no longer want to own the building or operate as landlords.

But a sale is a sale, so Sunview is calling on the community for support. Currently, the Koutros family has expressed their eagerness to sell to them so they can keep it as the community center that it is, but Sunview lacks the capital to do so.

“[The Koutroses] kind of wanted to keep things very much status quo and they have been wonderful and supportive,” founder Dylan Gauthier explained. “They would really like to sell the building and we’re trying to find a way to either purchase it ourselves with some kind of commercial loan or find somebody who wants to buy the building and work with us and continue to have us be a community space there. The story is definitely not one of ‘oh, they want us to go.'”

The team is primarily putting a call out for potential investors, citing the opportunity to possibly rent out part of the building as condos and also receive tax incentives for helping Sunview become a formal nonprofit. Or, alternatively, they are looking to crowd fundraising to put down a deposit and afford other necessary repairs on the building.

“We’re really open to what the community wants us to be. We feel like every neighborhood should have a space like the Sunview, we kind of think of ourselves as an indoor community garden, you know?” Gauthier said. “It’s really great to have a space like that in a neighborhood like Greenpoint, you know? So I really hope that we find a way to stay and hold on to that.”

If you’re interested in supporting, you can contact [email protected].