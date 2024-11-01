Afuri Ramen (61 North 11th St.) opened its first East Coast location in Williamsburg this past June with a menu of signature ramen dishes, donburi, gyoza, handrolls, and small plates like pork buns and fried chicken.

For this week’s addition to the Community Cookbook, Afuri Ramen has shared its recipe for a vegan Yasai hand roll.

Learn how to make Afuri Ramen’s Yasai Hand Roll below and find last week’s Community Cookbook recipe here.

Afuri Ramen’s Yasai Hand Roll

Ingredients

Yields 1 hand roll

6 grams (or 4-5 slices) of soy-glazed shiitake mushrooms*

35 grams (or 1/3 cup) of sushi rice

1 piece of nori

10 grams (or 4-5 slices) of pickled carrots and radishes**

10 grams (or 2-3 slices) of avocado

10 grams (or 3-4 thin slices) of cucumber

Ginger (for garnish)

Wasabi (for garnish)

Directions

Place the nori vertically and spread sushi rice on the bottom third of the nori. Add shiitake, avocado, cucumber and pickled carrot and radish on top. Serve with wasabi and ginger on the side.

*Recipe for Soy-Glazed Shiitake Mushrooms

Ingredients

3 cups of dried shiitake mushrooms

⅓ cup of soy sauce

1 tablespoon of raw or brown sugar

1 cup of water

Directions

Bring mushrooms, soy sauce, sugar, and 1 cup of water to a boil in a small saucepan. Cover pan and reduce heat to medium-low. Simmer, stirring occasionally, until mushrooms are softened and all liquid is absorbed, for about 12–15 minutes. Let mushrooms cool slightly, then thinly slice.

**Recipe for Pickled Carrots and Radishes

Ingredients

3 radishes

3 carrots

1/2 cup of apple cider vinegar

1 tablespoon of granulated sugar

1 1/2 teaspoons of salt

1 cup of hot water

Directions

Wash and peel carrots and radishes. Slice them into long, thin strips. Put vinegar, sugar, salt, and water into a pot on the stove, and bring to a boil. Lower heat to a simmer and add carrots and radishes. Make sure vegetables are covered with brine. Simmer for 10 minutes. Place pickled carrots and radishes in a clean container, cover with brine, and store in refrigerator.