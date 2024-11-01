White supremacist propaganda has been discovered near McGolrick Park this past week, in what is becoming a disturbing and despicable trend.

A Reddit user shared an image of the material online to a local subreddit group last Friday. Another Greenpoint local later confirmed to Greenpointers that they had encountered the same material next to the park. The NYPD did not receive any reports within the 94th precinct, but encouraged residents to leave any material intact and call 911, so that they can monitor the area (and if you’ve already picked it up and thrown it away, you can still make a police report at the local precinct).

Over the past few months, Greenpointers has received other reports of locals encountering this kind of propaganda in and around McGolrick Park (we received a report in March and June). We are sharing images of the materials with identifying information redacted. The New Order group, whose card was found last week, states online that it is “building a better world for future Aryan generations” and seeks to “advance the Cause of Adolf Hitler.” The National Alliance group writes on the back of the card that they believe that “no multi-racial society is a healthy society” and “that if the White race is to survive, we must unite our people on the basis of common blood.”

The card on the left was found in March, the card on the right was found the last week of October.

Greenpoint has a deep and ugly history of fostering Neo Nazis and other hate groups. New Order cards were discovered in the park back in 2017, shortly after the white supremacist rally in Charlottesville, VA. The far right Proud Boys group got their start at a now (thankfully) shuttered local bar. Greenpointers has reported on several instances of hate speech graffiti and stickers plastered around the neighborhood in recent years.