Space Club (220 Newel St.), an artistically designed indoor playground that opened last year in Greenpoint, recently completed a massive expansion that created over double the square footage for families to enjoy.

Families enjoying Space Club’s new extension. Photo: Space Club

Unfortunately, Space Club told Greenpointers that they are currently not accepting new members, but they are still offering the single entry passes for $35. The website notes that they will review and accept a small selection of interested members on the first day of every month. You can email [email protected] to try to obtain membership this way.

Space Club’s extension during the construction phase. Photo: Space Club

So, if Space Club is not accepting new members, why expand the space? Space Club explained that they wanted to create a larger, more comfortable space for current members and noted that the addition is “aimed at bigger kids.”

“We aren’t planning on opening our membership, but we do want to allow families to bring kids of all ages to Space. We started small to get a feel of the area and concept before going bigger, we wanted to get the small things right,” Space Club told Greenpointers.

Putting the finishing touches on Space Club’s extension. Photo: Space Club

The “extension,” as Space Club calls it, was announced in February and just opened to the public last week. Space Club started with 10,000 sq. ft. of space, and added an additional 12,000 sq. ft. after taking over a warehouse next door.

Space Club is also working to add a cafe that will serve coffee and a broader selection of snacks and drinks. They are aiming to open the cafe in mid-November.