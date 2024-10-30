It was a sad day last year when the local community group, NBK Compost Project, announced that they, like other groups across the city, would have to cease the popular community composting program, due to Mayor Eric Adams administration’s budget cuts.

Fortunately, after nearly a year, the group announced their triumphant return for Sunday, November 10. And what better way to return than with a beloved annual event—the Pumpkin Smash! Swing by McGolrick Park starting around 10 am to once again have a place to drop off your scraps (and pumpkins!)

“Thanks to everyone who signed petitions, wrote letters, testified, and advocated for the restoration of funding for community composting,” the group wrote on Instagram. “Because of this support, our processing partner @bigreuse and many other community composting organizations are able to begin collecting and processing your food scraps once again. 💚”

NBK Compost started in 2020 as a project from the NBK Mutual Aid network. The group’s efforts helped shore up local composting efforts after the pandemic caused the city to suspend its own collection program.