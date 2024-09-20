Good afternoon, Greenpointers.

We have much to cover, so let’s just get to it!

Williamsburg’s Our Lady of Mount Carmel was subpoenaed in connection to possible business ties between the monsignor and a top Adams advisor.

Transportation issues were at the forefront for many locals this week, especially in light of another traffic incident on McGuinness Boulevard.

A member’s only dog club will open in Williamsburg and is already ruffling feathers (err…fur?). The school application process can be stressful, but the folks at Town Square’s Schoolfest are here to help!

An upcoming film series is screening some classic queer cinema this weekend. For more weekend ideas, check out our round-up here.

More food and restaurant news: Kellogg’s Diner reopens today. A new restaurant called Field Guide is coming to Williamsburg. Two local businesses have launched GoFundMe campaigns. Dar 525 closed its Grand Street location, but luckily, the Greenpoint location remains open.

The EPA hosted a meeting about the Newtown Creek Superfund site.

Andre the Giant, Tonya Harding, and Dennis Rodman walk into a bar. Or at least, you can find their photos at Quarter Club, the sports bar for people who don’t like sports.

Speaking of, football season has kicked off, and this Pepperoni-Roll Dip Pie is a great crowd pleaser for any watch parties you might have.

In and around North Brooklyn

Trump’s planned visit to Gottlieb’s kosher deli on Thursday was canceled after the owner died the same day.

A groundbreaking ceremony took place at Kingsland Commons, a permanently affordable housing complex at the site of the former Greenpoint Hospital.