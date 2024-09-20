Federal investigators have subpoenaed Williamsburg’s Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church as they look into possible business dealings between the church’s monsignor and Mayor Eric Adams’ former chief of staff, Frank Carone.

Carone and the monsignor, Jamie Gigantiello, have reportedly been friends for years.

“Neither man has been charged with any wrongdoing and it appears the federal inquiry is in its early stages,” NBC New York reports. A Brooklyn Diocese spokesperson told the outlet that they were fully cooperating with the investigation.

NY Daily News has additional details, reporting that the men co-founded an LLC called DMC Capital Group, which is “an investor in an entity that’s being sued for insurance fraud.”

Carone, a high-powered lawyer, served as Adams’ chief of staff for less than a year before leaving to start a consulting firm, raising ethical concerns over how much access a former City Hall staffer should have with the current City Hall (which in Carone’s case seems to be, well, more than a little—check out Hell Gate’s in-depth profile on the man Adams once called “the first person I speak with in the morning and the last person I speak with at night.”)

While the mayor’s administration is currently embroiled in multiple scandals, resignations, and investigations, it appears that at the moment that the matter between Carone and Gigantiello is unconnected.

It’s been an interesting year for the monsignor, who the Brooklyn Diocese recently demoted for allowing pop star Sabrina Carpenter to film a blasphemous music video in the church. No word yet on whether or not a stan was the one to call in a tip.