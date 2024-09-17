The kids are back in school, and that means it’s time for Town Square’s Schoolfest. This year it’s on Saturday, September 28, noon – 4 p.m., at John Ericsson Middle School 126 (424 Leonard St.) Town Square asks all visitors to use the Bayard Street entrance to the school.

Town Square has hosted this helpful, one-of-a-kind school fair since 2008 for parents who are overwhelmed by the school choices and admission processes in New York. The fair offers a supportive network and informational experience for both parents and exhibitors, allowing neighborhood schools to share new information and projects with each other.

Schoolfest brings together all types of schools and enrichment providers including public, charter, and private. To see the full list of early childhood options, elementary schools, middle schools, high schools, universities, and enrichment providers, visit Town Square’s website.

General admission tickets to Schoolfest are free, but everyone must have one, except for babies and toddlers.

Schoolfest also includes informative 45-minute workshops, hosted by two highly popular consultants: Dana Szarf of Casa Parenting and Joyce Szuflita of NYC School Help.

The workshops kick off at noon with the first about 3K and Pre-K, followed by the workshop about kindergarten and elementary schools at 1 p.m., middle schools at 2 p.m., and high schools at 3 p.m.

This year, Schoolfest is also offering new two college workshops. The first is about college admissions and starts at 12:30 p.m., and the second is about military academies and begins at 1:30 p.m.

While most of these workshops typically cost around $30, Schoolfest offers tickets for $5 per person in advance online and $7 at the door. To purchase advance tickets, go to the link for general admission tickets and add a workshop.

Town Square’s Greencycle Back-to-School Swap will take place during Schoolfest on September 28 at the same location. It will be a convenient time to refresh wardrobes and libraries.