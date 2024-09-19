Though the recent humidity and mass exodus to the beach back on LDW may lead you to think differently, summer does officially end this weekend (on Sunday, specifically). And whether that fact fills you with joy or dread, the neighborhood has multiple events to take the edge off.

FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 20

CREATIVE AGING: VISUAL INSPIRATION COLLAGE

The Brooklyn Public Library’s Services for Older Adults arm aims to offer inclusive programming tailored to patrons over age 55 to serve their diverse interests, give them opportunities to socialize, and keep them engaged with the community. This weekend, the Williamsburgh Public Library kicks off a nine-week session as part of their Creative Aging program that celebrates lifelong learning in the arts. These workshops are centered on masks and collaging using acrylic paint colors, color and design theory, and beyond while discussing inspiration from various cultures. The first week will serve as an intro, and each session is from 1 to 2:30 p.m.

The event is free, though registration is required — register here or call 718-302-3485.

BANGLADESH INSTITUTE OF PERFORMING ARTS

From one Brooklyn Public Library to another, there’s enough free programming to go around. At 4:30 p.m., the Greenpoint Library will be hosting the Bangladesh Institute of Performing Arts (BIPA) as they perform traditional Bangladeshi dance and music as part of the library’s “Everyone is Welcome Here” World Language Series.

The event is free to attend and no RSVP is required.

RINCÓN TROPICAL

Been on the hunt for vegan nachos paired with live DJs spinning Latin vinyl? Say no more. From 10 p.m. to 4 a.m., JJ’s Southern Vegan at The Drift is teaming up with Verdugo hot sauce and all-vinyl Latin music party collective Rincón Tropical to soundtrack your nacho-eating experience. The party will also feature Toma Boogaloo tees for sale, which feature rare and bootleg prints from Mexico City.

The event is free to attend and no RSVP is required.

SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 21

MEDICINAL PLANT TALK

Plant talk > WellnessTok. Head straight to the source to learn about the medicinal properties of plants — for both you and your garden — from herbalist and urban naturalist Jocelyn Perez-Blanco at Transmitter Park from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Perez-Blanco is the founder of Herban Garden, which works to reconnect urban communities with the natural world through comprehensive knowledge about local wildlife, plants, and mushrooms, plus sustainable ecosystem management. A Q&A will follow.

The event is free, though registration is required here.

The Greenpoint Library is hosting a free e-waste event this Saturday

BISEXUAL AWARENESS FILM SERIES

Flyer courtesy of event organizers.

In honor of Bisexual Awareness Week (which culminates on the 23rd), Stuart and Film Noir Cinema will be screening a number of classic (and cult-classic) queer films for the Bisexual Awareness Film Series, produced by two local Brooklyn filmmakers and film lovers. On Saturday, Film Noir is showing The Kids Are All Right, a 2010 movie starring Annette Bening and Julianne Moore as a lesbian couple undergoing the trials and tribulations of having two children (played by Mia Wasikowska and Josh Hutcherson) who seek out their unreliable sperm donor (played by Mark Ruffalo — iconic casting across the board, really), at 11 a.m.

Tickets are $12.51 (including fees) and available here. See the entire schedule here.

ECO-FESTIVAL AND CONCERT

When one notable week ends, another begins. NYC Climate Week (one that should be particularly of interest to the neighborhood, given our multiple federal Superfund sites) kicks off on Sunday, but before that, environmental justice collective Earth Sessions is hosting a kickoff of their own starting at 12 noon at 100 Sutton Street. Described as an “immersive climate art experience,” the mini festival will feature performances from EarthGang, Dianna Lopez, and Gaia String Quartet, plus speakers including Kinsale Drake, Kofi Thomas, Wawa Gatheru, Jerome Foster II, Charitie Ropati, Isaias Hernandez, Aditi Mayer, Leah Thomas, Kiana Kazemi, Kalpana Arias, and more. There will also be a free book giveaway, upcycling station, craft corner, and customized poetry.

Tickets are $35 and available here.

DISCO NIGHT

If modern clubbing isn’t really your thing, don’t miss the eleventh edition of the famed Disco Night at the Polish and Slavic Center starting at 7 p.m. Dress the part and enjoy classic tunes played by DJ Daniel Bernatowicz. This particular boogie wonderland has become a tradition at the PSC, and the hot ticket (with a Polish spin, of course) usually draws upwards of 200 attendees.

Tickets are available starting at $20 here or $30 at the door.

SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 22

KINHFOLK POP-UP

Vietnamese cafe Kinhfolk may not be opening the doors to their brick and mortar spot in the neighborhood just yet, but that hasn’t stopped them from making a name for themselves through a series of pop-ups and collabs with local businesses. This Sunday, they’ll be at curated furniture and home goods store Renew Finds from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. selling their signature Vietnamese coffee and matcha, plus a special to-be-announced fall menu item with proceeds going to the Vietnam Red Cross Society to help those impacted by Typhoon Yagi.

The event itself is free to attend.

McGOLRICK TREE CARE & FLOOD PREVENTION

There’s no time quite like Climate Week to get involved with the beautification and preservation of our neighborhood and parks. From 2 to 4 p.m., City Council Member Lincoln Restler and other community partners including Newtown Creek Alliance, BigReuse, North Brooklyn Parks Foundation, Friends of McGolrick Park, and more are coming together to host a session of tree bed maintenance and storm drain cleaning to assist with flooding prevention in McGolrick Park. Closed-toe shoes and comfortable clothes you don’t mind dirtying are recommended, as tasks will including weeding, cleaning up trash from tree beds, adding compost and mulch, and cultivating soil.

The event is free to attend, and you can sign up here.

DRAWING CLASS

Did you give up art once you realized how hard it is to draw hands? Are you gearing up for Octsober and looking for a new, dry hobby? Join Greenpoint Gallery for a fun, low-stakes guided drawing class from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. Instructor John Dorenzo will lead the class through various techniques and exercises to help develop or further your drawing abilities while you connect with fellow art enthusiasts in an encouraging environment — all levels are welcome, from beginner to experienced.

Tickets are $25 and available here.