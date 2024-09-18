A new restaurant is coming to 235 Kent Avenue, aiming for a fall opening.

Field Guide will be the debut restaurant from chef and owner Tim Meyers, a restaurant industry veteran who’s honed his craft at some of the city’s most acclaimed restaurants (Eleven Madison Park, Charlie Bird, and Blanca, to name a few).

“Inspired by American visual artist Andrew Wyeth and the flavors of the American countryside, Field Guide is an homage to Tim’s childhood and the outdoors, pulling inspiration from the sights, sounds and flavors, and reframing the traditional farm-to-table concept for the modern palate,” the team has shared in advance of the eventual opening, likely in October.

Mackenzie Khosla, previously of Pasquale Jones, is heading Field Guide’s wine program.