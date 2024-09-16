The notoriety of McGuinness Boulevard grows, with yet another serious traffic incident.

On Friday, September 13, around 7:55 pm, “a 32-year-old male was struck by a gray 2012 Nissan sedan operated by a 69-year-old male at the intersection of McGuinness Boulevard and Nassau Avenue,” an NYPD spokesperson told Greenpointers. “The pedestrian complained of pain to his right hip and was transported by EMS to NYC Health and Hospitals/Bellevue in stable condition.”

The local street safety group Make McGuinness Safe shared on Instagram that the force from the car was such that it threw the victim 15 feet away.

The timing unnerved the group, who just days before, pushed back against DOT’s watered down redesign during a recent community board meeting. Make McGuinness Safe specifically laid the blame on Mayor Eric Adams and his decision to gut the redesign, stating that “he values his donors more than our lives.”

The new plan for the redesign now consists of a bike lane network, instead of a full traffic diet as the DOT initially proposed, a compromise that disappointed folks on both sides of the issue.