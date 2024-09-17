We’ve been hearing the rumors, and now we have confirmation: Dog PPL is coming to Williamsburg.

According to Commercial Observer, “Santa Monica-based members-only social club Dog PPL signed a 10-year lease to open an 18,000-square-foot private dog park on the roof of the new Padel Haus club at 12 Berry Street in Williamsburg, Brooklyn, according to broker Tri State Commercial Realty.”

Dog PPL first opened in Santa Monica in 2021, quickly amassing a local following. They’ve dubbed themselves “Los Angeles’ first canine social club,” combining a dog park, cafe, bar, and lounge.

Currently, memberships start at $360 for three months, although no word on what prices will be when they officially open their new location. That fee gives your dog (and you, as your dog’s guest) access to the space and its perks, like grooming, special events, and a community of dog lovers. Dogs must be well-socialized, spayed/neutered, and up to date on vaccinations. Dogs will be subjected to an initial behavior assessment in order to enter the space for the first time.

We’re always saying we need more dog parks in our neighborhood, but is privatization the solution? Only time (and neighbors’ response) will tell.