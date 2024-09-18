It’s Bisexual Awareness Week, and an upcoming film series produced by two Brooklyn locals will spotlight some classics of queer cinema.

Greenpoint’s two independent movie theaters, Film Noir Cinema (122 Meserole Ave.) and Stuart Cinema and Cafe (79 West St.), will play host to the screenings, taking place on both Saturday, September 21, and Monday, September 23.

This Saturday, swing by Film Noir for a screening of The Kids Are Alright. Monday evening offers three screening options, Being John Malkovich, Y tu mamá también, and The Hunger.

A still from “The Kids Are Alright” (2010)

“In the last year alone, we’ve seen so many biconic characters on the big screen. From Passages to Anatomy of a Fall and Challengers, I’ve loved seeing how queerness is being both celebrated and interrogated in cinema,” Bushwick-based writer, filmmaker, and artist Ludwig Hurtado told Greenpointers. “I’ve been throwing small parties to commemorate Bi Awareness Week / Bi Visibility Week for a few years now, but as a filmmaker and cinephile, I’ve always wanted to curate a series like this, where we can actually see how bi people have been depicted on screen.”

Co-producer Justine Goode concurred. “As film lovers, we were excited to program a film series through this lens, and to screen and celebrate films that hold meaning for us—in addition to sharing more off-beat or unexpected selections with a wider audience,” said Goode. “The social aspect of this event was also a motivator, and we’re really looking forward to bringing local cinephiles together, especially at these small independent venues in Greenpoint.”

Indeed, Greenpointers are certainly a cinema-savvy bunch.

The event is co-sponsored by the dating app FEELD. Tickets are available on Eventbrite.