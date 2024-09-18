Dar 525 has been serving authentic Mediterranean cuisine to the neighborhood since 2012, but unfortunately, one of Dar 525’s North Brooklyn locations has closed.

On Instagram, Dar 525’s management announced that they have shut down the original Williamsburg location at 525 Grand Street, but will continue to operate the Greenpoint location at 168 Driggs Avenue, which opened in 2016. Dar 525 told Greenpointers that the Grand Street location is closed as of today, September 18.

Dar 525’s Instagram announcement read, “We have made the decision to not renew our lease at 525 Grand St.” The post continues by highlighting two new locations in Bed-Stuy and Queens, and confirming that the location in Greenpoint will remain open. The post also notes that locals who order from Grand Street location can still get delivery in the area from the Driggs Avenue location.

Dar 525 ends the post with, “We look forward to continuing on this journey and will let you know when and where our next location opens! Stay tuned!”

Dar 525’s lamb and chicken kebab platters. Photo: Dar 525’s Instagram

Last year, Dar 525 experienced a tragic loss due to an earthquake in Turkey and Syria that claimed the lives of over 46,000 people, a devastating death toll that included members of the Dar 525 family.