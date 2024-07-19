Good afternoon, Greenpointers.

Elected officials have asked Tao to find a new location for their nightclub. Speaking of new locations, the grocery store and cafe Lella Alimentari will soon open an additional outpost.

Finally, some good news about our local environment: Greenpoint is home to some of the city’s fastest-growing trees.

A new spot called Idle Mind Tavern has taken over from the beloved Irene’s bar.

We covered a few events to have on your radar, like the Kingsland Wildflowers Festival, Yes Chef Food Fest, and a town hall about Good Cause Eviction. For more event ideas, check out our weekend roundup.

Welcome to Sweetgreen(point)—the fast-casual salad chain is coming to the neighborhood. NYC Restaurant Week is back for the summer for…six weeks? A mother-son duo is serving up Thai classics with American twists at Williamsburg’s The AM-THAI. Check out our latest recipe in our Community Cookbook series.

The DOT has turned Bedford Slip into a pedestrian plaza for the duration of the G train shutdown, in order to combat car congestion for the shuttle buses.

The Debt Heads podcast paid homage to the soon-to-depart Crest Hardware.

A fire broke out this afternoon on Calyer Street. Details are still unfolding, but we’re keeping everyone in the area in our thoughts.

In and around North Brooklyn

Bisnow and News12 both covered the local fight against a new Tao nightclub.

As expected, Caffè Panna is already a huge hit in Greenpoint.