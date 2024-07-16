Many New York tenants won further protections when Good Cause Eviction passed the State Legislature earlier this year. The law prevents extreme rent hikes for tenants whose landlords fall under the Good Cause Eviction parameters (those who own less than 10 units or property built after 2009 are exempted).

These exemptions can make it confusing for a tenant to know whether or not the law applies to them. A new town hall should shed some light on the subject. Join the Greenpoint and Williamsburg elected officials for a town hall at El Puente (211 South 4th St.) at 6 p.m. on July 23. Senator Julia Salazar and Assembly Member Emily Gallagher, both of whom supported the bill in the State Legislature, will host the event, featuring presentations by the Met Council on Housing and Communities Resist.

The town hall is also in partnership with Senator Kristen Gonzalez, Assembly Member Maritza Davila, Council Member Jen Gutiérrez, Council Member Lincoln Restler, El Puente, Make the Road, Los Sures, and UNO.

RSVP and submit questions ahead of time here.