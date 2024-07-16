NOoSPHERE Arts will host its 2024 Kingsland Wildflower Festival, a free event on July 27 from 2–8 p.m. at 520 Kingsland Avenue. The festival will feature music, dance, performances, activations, workshops, art, and site-specific installations in the stunning wildflower meadows atop an industrial plant, set against the city skyline.



The eighth annual festival offers a new theme: A Vibrant Tapestry, referencing the importance of diversity at all levels of life. This is a comprehensive approach to environmental sustainability spearheaded by leading thinker Fritjof Capra, a longtime NOoSPHERE Arts collaborator.



Visitors can expect a spectacular, one-of-a-kind setting of wildflower meadows stretching over 30,000 square feet across the rooftops of Broadway Stages’ film and television studios.



“As the Kingsland Wildflowers lead partner, Newtown Creek Alliance strives to offer all our events for free to community members. It is very important that more people are able to learn about and engage with issues relating to sustainability, green infrastructure, and local environmental issues with as few barriers as possible,” the organizers said in a joint statement. “The Kingsland Wildflowers Festival brings creativity and community to our mission and is only possible with the generous support from Broadway Stages.”



Events on July 27 will include:

● Multiple dance acts across the roofs by Hivewild

● Rooftop concert by LaManga

● Aerialist performance by John Trunfio

● Video projections by Marita Isobel Solberg

● Spoken word & live percussion by the Bongo Brothers

● Site-specific interactive art installation by Cal Fish

● Art workshop for kids by Asia Sztencel

● Paintings by Sol Kjok



On view on the Upper Meadow is Resonant Nature, a sculptural installation by Seema Lisa Pandya, the recipient of the 2024 Broadway Stages’ Arts Residency Award @ Kingsland Wildflowers. The installation features vertical sculptures integrating bird perches and insect shelters, designed using the Golden Ratio and Fibonacci Sequence, and made from sustainable materials.



“This year we are really excited for the diversity of programming that the partners are bringing to the festival,” the organizers said. “From the numerous community groups who will be present, to the variety of art performances and music, to the educational and family-friendly activities, there really will be something for everybody. It is a wonderful opportunity to experience the wildflower meadows and engage with fellow community members. We can’t wait to have you join us!”