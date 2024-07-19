A fire broke out this afternoon at a building on Calyer Street, between Eckford Street and McGuinness Boulevard.

The FDNY received a call at 3:20 p.m. this afternoon, for a fire unfolding at a three-story building at 220 Calyer Street. Details are preliminary, as the situation is ongoing, but we know so far that the second-alarm fire reached multiple floors. 25 units and 106 fire and EMS personnel arrived at the scene.

Operations were ongoing at time of this article’s publication. For real time updates, check Citizen.

Keeping everyone in that area in our thoughts.