It appears that the salad chain Sweetgreen is soon coming to Greenpoint.

Locals noticed new signage on Manhattan Avenue next to Peter Pan Donuts (727 Manhattan Ave.), in the former home of the Disco Ball Rite Aid/Meserole Theater. The signage contained a number to text for opening day updates. Sending a text did not reveal further information, such as when it’s expected to open.

There is already a Sweetgreen location in Williamsburg, on a stretch of North 4th that over the years has become a regular Salad Row (the fast casual DIG, Cava, and Just Salad have all popped up there as well).

Personally, while I’m a fan of Sweetgreen, I’m a bigger fan of preserving historical spaces with architectural character (not to mention beloved local businesses, many of which have been forced out of the area). Real estate developers Double U Development erected a luxury apartment complex at 1000 Lorimer Street, which is now part of the lot that contains the former Disco Ball Rite Aid space. If the developer’s name sounds familiar, it’s because rent-stabilized Double U tenants in Williamsburg recently spoke to Greenpointers about their fears that they could be getting smoked out to make way for a luxury tenant at 135 Kent Avenue.

At least we’re not getting an Hermès.