Williamsburg’s Bk Backyard Bar (86 North 11th St.) is hosting the Yes Chef Food Fest on Saturday, August 10 and Sunday, August 11.

The food festival is curated by Jack Goldburg, the founder of the social media account Jack’s Dining Room. Goldburg is a popular content creator who highlights his favorite culinary destinations. This is the first time Goldburg has created a festival to bring his favorite eats to one spot.

Bk Backyard Bar’s open casual setting. Photo: Bk Backyard Instagram

The two day fest will include culinary demonstrations and tastings, plus musical performances. Although the musical artists have not yet been publicized, we do know many of the restaurants that will be there.

The list of participants includes four local Williamsburg restaurants—Mesiba (353 Bedford Ave.), from the Moxy Hotel, Taqueria Ramirez (94 Franklin St.), an incredibly popular taco joint, Taste of Heaven (251 Jackson St.), a soul food spot, and Federoff’s Roast Pork (178 N 10th St.), known for cheesesteaks, are all part of the festival.

Jack Goldburg, the creator of Jack’s Dining Room and the Yes Chef Food Fest at Bk Backyard. Photo: Jack’s Dining Room Instagram

Other participants from outside our neighborhood include Mama’s Too, Milano Market, Soothr, Gotham Burger, Arthur & Sons, Bodega SF, Charles Pan Fried Chicken, Red Hook Lobster, Pecking House, Bark BBQ, Pig and Khao, and Mimi Cheng’s.

The festival will start at noon and end at 10 p.m. on both days. General admission tickets are $25 per person. This ticket guarantees admission to the festival, but food items are purchased on-site while supplies last. All ages are welcome.