Not to jinx it, but it looks like temperatures may finally be cooling down this weekend by at least five, maybe even ten degrees. Luckily, there are many ways to celebrate, from cannoli to classic cartoons.

ALL WEEKEND

OUR LADY OF MOUNT CARMEL FEAST

The annual Italian spectacle is in its final days of this year’s feast. All weekend long, stop by for authentic Italian cuisine, vendors, carnival games, rides, and more, then on Sunday, catch an Old Timer’s Lift of the iconic Giglio to honor past number-one capos.

The feast is free to attend and open to all, and hours are 6 to 10 p.m. on Friday, 4 to 11 p.m. on Saturday, and 12 to 10 p.m. on Sunday (the last day).

FRIDAY, JULY 19

KIDS AND COFFEE

Want to connect with some other parents in the neighborhood? Kick off your weekend with a parent-friendly playdate. The Mommy Archives—a community for all parents, expectant parents, and caregivers in the area—is hosting a coffee meet-up to foster a supportive space for parents to connect while their kids can also play in a safe, air-conditioned (which is key) space at Artful Souls and Wellness from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.

The event is free to attend.

CHAOTIC SINGLES PARTY

For something completely different, head to rooftop bar and lounge Lillistar for a Chaotic Singles Party starting at 8 p.m. The rules are simple: One must be (1) single, (2) chaotic, and (3) 21+ to attend. The Chaotic Singles Party was born out of founder Cassidy Davis’s viral idea to invite dating-app matches to a house party for their first meeting—but don’t worry, no guest is required for this one (anyone who’s sworn off the apps, this is for you). There will also be ice-breaker games and activities if liquid courage alone isn’t cutting it.

Tickets are available now for $19.92 here, and there will be a limited number at the door if the event doesn’t sell out.

SATURDAY, JULY 20

ROCKAWAY ROCKET

While going to the Rockaways isn’t technically spending your weekend in Greenpoint, going to the ferry stop is. This Saturday marks the return of the Rockaway Rocket, an express, guaranteed-spot specialty ferry line to and from Rockaway Beach on the weekends. For just $10 each way, you can enjoy a trip to and from the beach in about an hour and some change. The ferry leaves Greenpoint at 9:41 a.m. and 12:41 p.m.

Tickets are available on the NYC Ferry app and must be purchased in advance to ride.

SATURDAY MORNING IN THE AFTERNOON

If you’ve been missing Saturday morning cartoons as an adult (whether due to sleeping in or a lack of cable), get your fix with a cast of comedians, actors, and Dungeons and Dragons streamers as they perform live parodies of classics like Thundercats, He-Man, and more from the ’80s and ’90s at Crystal Lake Bar starting at 2:30 p.m.

The event is free to attend, but there is a one-drink minimum.

GOTHAM DEPOT MOTO MUSIC

The Meadowlark Music Festival may be happening in Hudson Valley, but you can get a special preview right here this weekend. Starting at 7 p.m., catch live performances from Ryan Lee Crosby, Lulu Lewis, and Honeycrush (who are also performing at the fest in September) at the Gotham Depot Moto motorcycle garage. This is the first edition of Gotham Depot Moto’s live music series with more to come.

While the motorcycle lounge is typically members-only, this event is open to the public and tickets are available for $28.52 here.

SUNDAY, JULY 21

CLUB GROUNDED

Come together to beautify McCarren Park (which, on a Sunday morning during BBQ season, will probably need it) and punctuate it with meditation and yoga during Club Grounded‘s last New York meeting for the season. Club Grounded is a climate care and nature embodiment club founded and led by Eve Sanoussi—a Brooklyn-based registered yoga teacher —that meets in different NYC parks to connect, clean-up, and re-center. The meetup starts at 10 a.m. and it’s recommended to bring water, a snack, sunscreen, and a yoga mat that you wouldn’t mind laying on the grass.

The event is free to attend and registration is available here.

SOMATIC STRINGS MEDITATION

Keep the positive, grounded vibes going with guided meditation featuring live ambient string music. Hemp Lab is hosting the meditation and sound bath from 4 to 6 p.m. led by multi-hyphenate performer and instructor Priya Roy set to a live viola sound bath by DJ Akul Kaul followed by a social with more live music, plus drinks and food at 6:30 p.m.

The meditation and south bath is $30, while the social alone is $15 — tickets for both are available here.