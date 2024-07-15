Few things have united the Greenpoint community in opposition like the recent news that the Tao Hospitality Group planned to open a new nightclub at 25 Franklin Street, near Bushwick Inlet.

And our local elected officials concur as they’ve made clear in a new letter to Tao management.

In a letter addressed to Phil Rofsky, Tao’s Vice President of Legal and Business Affairs, the elected officials Assembly Member Emily Gallagher, State Senator Kristen Gonzalez, and City Council Member Lincoln Restler share their concerns about the project and urge management to find a different location. All three offices say they have been fielding a barrage of complaints. “Not a single constituent has voiced support for this project,” the letter reads in part.

Neighbors have been organizing to stop Tao from opening since we first reported on their plans in May. Concerns have run the gamut, from noise, traffic, quality of life, and the impending opening of an additional nightclub directly across the street. Many neighbors fear the club could negatively impact local wildlife due to its location on the Bushwick Inlet waterway.

Now it’s up to the New York State Liquor Authority to decide whether to approve Tao’s liquor license.