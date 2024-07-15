If you’ve been wondering what will become of the former Little Choc Apothecary space at 141 Havemeyer Street, we have your answer! Authentic Italian cafe-grocery shop hybrid Lella Alimentari is hard at work on a new location at the address and has plans to open in September.

Vegan crêperie Little Choc Apothecary closed for good last September after a dizzying bit of back and forth, including securing a new owner in March 2023 after previously announcing an impending closure that February.

Lella Alimentari has had plans in motion for the space since this winter, and the team has has been heads-down on renovations, most recently a whole new white exterior and front window. This new location is designed to be a cucina and more restaurant-style than their current spot at 325 Manhattan Avenue— they will utilize the upstairs seating for dine-in space and also serve wine, beer, and spirits (they submitted a permit for a liquor license to CB1 in last month’s meeting).

Follow @lellalimentari on Instagram for the most timely updates about their new spot and to see what they’re cooking up at their existing location.