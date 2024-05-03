Good afternoon, Greenpointers.

Welcome to May!

Summer is fast approaching, and if you have kids, that means figuring out activities. We’ve rounded up some camp options here.

Greenpoint residents will certainly miss Shanghai Lee, but they can rest easy knowing that a local team is behind its successor, Chinta Thai.

Well, well, well…Well Well Well has closed. In more coffee closure news, Starbucks announced it would close its North 7th Street location. Could it be retaliation for being a unionized store?

v

Subtitled NYC launched a timely new exhibition.

The Kentucky Derby kicks off this Sunday, and a few local spots are celebrating. Find out where and get more weekend event ideas here.

The city’s Housing Database just released new findings, which showed that Greenpoint and Williamsburg added the most new housing in Brooklyn last year. How much of it is affordable? Welp! That would have been a great question at Wednesday’s North Greenpoint Construction Task Force meeting.

Find out how the EPA plans to handle the Meeker Avenue plume.

Esse Taco just opened in Williamsburg. Another wine bar is opening in Greenpoint. The MTA will renovate the Greenpoint Avenue station this summer.

Charli XCX performed a surprise set at the Lot Radio. Maison Premiere’s cookbook was recently nominated for a James Beard Award—check out a recipe here.

In and around North Brooklyn

A teen who was shot outside her Williamsburg school says the school has done nothing to support her.

NYPD arrested a man in connection with a fatal car crash in Williamsburg.