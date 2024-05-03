Maison Premiere (298 Bedford Ave.), a celebrated oyster and cocktail bar in Williamsburg, released a cookbook last spring titled The Maison Premiere Almanac. The Almanac is more than a compilation of cocktail recipes, and can be used as a resource for professional bartenders and home enthusiasts alike.

The Maison Premiere Almanac has just been nominated for a James Beard Award, following in the footsteps of its namesake which was nominated several years in a row and won in 2016.

One of the Almanac’s recipes, for Old King Cole martini, recently won the VinePair 2024 Martini Madness Championship, and the Maison Premiere team has shared this award-winning recipe with us.

Learn how to mix Maison Premiere’s Old King Cole martini below and find last week’s Community Cookbook recipe here.

Maison Premiere’s presentation of the Old King Cole martini. Photo: Eric Medsker

Maison Premiere’s Old King Cole

Ingredients

3 dashes of Angostura orange bitters

.25 ounce of La Quintinye extra dry vermouth

3 ounces of Old Raj gin

Directions