Another wine bar is opening on Franklin Street, this one with a retail concept attached.

Million Goods, a men’s clothing and lifestyle brand, will soon set up shop at 88 Franklin Street, where the beloved Brooklyn Woodwind and Brass operated for over a decade. Sadly, owner Eric Downs closed the store last year in order to deal with health issues.

Now the 88 Franklin Street storefront will serve as Million Goods’ brick and mortar flagship. Like the nearby Lise & Vito, Mr. Melo, and Eavesdrop, Million Goods falls into the category of a “listening bar.”

“Snugly fit into 600 square feet, the location houses a fully-functioning retail store, wine bar, & hi-fi listening lounge as well as a spacious patio in the backyard,” a press release reads.

The team, led by founder Drew Kaufmann, promises DJ residencies and wines from “often overlooked terroirs such as Savoy, Jura & Mosel.”

Million Goods will open to the public on Friday, May 10 and will be open from Wednesday through Sunday, from noon to midnight.