Well Well Well, a coffee shop at 141 Nassau Avenue, has officially closed, the team shared on Instagram.

The shop, from owners Jenny Vazquez and Kyle McKay, only opened in June 2023, serving up Variety coffee and locally-made gifts such as ceramics, jewelry, art, t-shirts, and tote bags. The shop also stocked vinyl from Head Sounds Records.

“We’re gonna take a much needed mental break but plan to keep the brand alive in some form or another as an outlet for our stupid nonsense (art/gifts),” an Instagram caption reads. “We’ve been super stoked and grateful for everyone that came in and supported this little art project, the dream of which keep us going through the pandemic.”

The team promises that a new small business will take over.

There might have been some stiff competition, as that area is fairly saturated with coffee shops, with Poetica and Kaleidoscope sandwiching Well Well Well, not to mention Paloma, Okka, and Variety nearby.

v