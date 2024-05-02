This weekend in Greenpoint and Williamsburg promises diverse events catering to every interest and passion. Friday night kicks off with OPUS MADNESS, an electrifying fusion of art, music, and performance, and Little Boy Evil, a NY-based sketch group at The Second City. Saturday sees the celebration of Black MAGIC Moves 2024, a hybrid dance fundraising event at Brooklyn Art Haus. Later that evening, Awita New York Studio invites you to their First Anniversary Grand Opening Art Party, a night of art, drinks, and community support. As Sunday dawns dive into the creative cosmos at Crystal Lake Brooklyn for 5/5 Figure Drawing x Astrological Muse. Cap off the weekend with a bang at BK Backyard Bar’s Linko De Mayo party, featuring top DJs, drinks, and delicious eats.

Friday, May 3

Discover Comedy Gold at The Second City New York with Little Boy Evil!

Get ready to laugh your socks off as Little Boy Evil, a dynamic New York-based sketch group, takes the stage at The Second City New York on Friday at 7:30 PM. Fresh off a sold-out showcase at San Francisco Sketchfest, this talented trio—Sam Schaefer, Robert Johnston, and Tony Ferraro—brings their chaotic, absurdist style to Brooklyn for a show that’s not to be missed. With accolades from Broadway World, Theaterly, and the New York Times, Little Boy Evil promises an evening of uproarious comedy featuring top talent from the NYC comedy scene and special guest performers from SNL, HBO, and Netflix. Don’t miss one of the first shows in the Second City Blackbox space.

Tickets are $20 here.

OPUS MADNESS: A Fusion of Art, Music, and Performance

Embark on an unforgettable journey into the heart of creativity Friday from 8 PM to midnight at OPUS MADNESS, where art, music, dance, and madness converge for a wild night of spectacle and words. Hosted by The Locker Room, TENSE PRESENTS, and produced by Beckett Rosset and Cara Seymour, this event promises an electrifying lineup of readings and performances by acclaimed artists and writers, including Nico Walker, Will Chancellor, Sophie Dess, Matilda Berke, Cara Seymour, Kitty St. Remy, Gordon Glasgow, Christian Lorentzen, Beckett Rosset, Colin Brookes, and more.

OPUS MADNESS invites you to immerse yourself in a world of artistic expression and boundary-pushing creativity. Hosted at 373 South 1st Street, join for an unforgettable night of culture and innovation.

Tickets are $23 here.

Saturday, May 4

Black MAGIC Moves 2024: A Celebration of Afrodiasporic Dance and Healing

Join the movement at Black MAGIC Moves 2024, a hybrid dance fundraising event spotlighting Afrodiasporic Dance Teachers & Dance/Movement Therapists. Held on Saturday from 1:00 PM to 5:45 PM at Brooklyn Art Haus, this event is a spring fundraiser for the Black Moving Affinity Group in Community (MAGIC), founded under the American Dance Therapy Association‘s Multicultural Diversity Committee. Delve into the rich tradition of dance as healing and liberation, with attendees having the opportunity to participate in up to three 1-hour dance classes spanning various styles and levels. Cap off the experience with a 1-hour Q&A panel featuring instructors. Whether joining in-person or virtually via YouTube Live, all are welcome to engage in this empowering celebration of movement and community.

Tickets from $7-$23 here.

Awita New York Studio’s First Anniversary: A Grand Opening Art Party!

Mark your calendars for a night of celebration and creativity at Awita New York Studio’s First Anniversary Grand Opening Art Party! Join the festivities on Saturday night from 6:00 to 10:00 PM at 274 South 2nd Street. This event promises an unforgettable evening filled with art, drinks, and camaraderie. Don’t miss out on this opportunity to toast to a year of artistic excellence and community support at Awita—which stands for A Woman In The Arts.

Sunday, May 5

5/5 Figure Drawing x Astrological Muse: Unleash Your Creative Cosmos

Mark your calendars for a one-of-a-kind artistic experience at Crystal Lake Brooklyn on Sunday from 3:00 PM onwards. Hosted by Brooklyn Hearts Club, the 5/5 Figure Drawing x Astrological Muse event invites participants of all skill levels to join in the fun. Delve into the fusion of figure drawing and astrology as a life model channels each astrological sign, inspiring your artistic creations. This event promises a judgment-free space where creativity thrives, with limited art supplies available for loan or bring your own. Enjoy readings during the social break and embrace the opportunity to connect with fellow artists. Doors open at 3:00 PM, with rounds of poses starting at 3:15 PM and continuing until 5:30 PM. Remember, there’s a one-drink minimum, so come prepared to sip and sketch through this captivating event!

Tickets are $17 here.

Celebrate with a Linko De Mayo Party at BK Backyard

Get ready for a Cinco De Mayo bash at BK Backyard Bar! On Sunday, May 5, from 4:00 PM to 10:00 PM, join in on the festivities featuring DJs, plenty of drinks, and delicious food options, including jerk chicken and tacos. With a fantastic new venue, top-notch DJs like King Szn, Kill Sing, Proper Edakit, Trueblends, and DJ Ola.

Arrive early to secure your spot. Entry tickets up to $34 here.