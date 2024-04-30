For better or worse, the age of big development in Greenpoint is here to stay. New construction seems to pop up everyday, some of it more thoughtfully put together than others.

It’s something our local elected officials have taken note of, which is why they’re teaming up to host another annual meeting of the North Greenpoint Construction Task Force.

NuHart development site. Image courtesy of North Brooklyn Neighbors

According to an RSVP form from City Council Member Lincoln Restler, “The Task Force is composed of representatives from city agencies, elected offices, and local development firms with active construction projects in the neighborhood, and meetings will be open for community members to join and share their insights and concerns directly.”

The developers joining Wednesday’s meeting will be: Ray Builders (77-87 Commercial), Rockefeller Group (16 Dupont), Lendlease (1 Java), Madison Realty Capital (65-75 Dupont / NuHart site), Halcyon Management (West Wharf). They will be joined by several city agencies, and the lobbyists Alexander Marketing, Capalino, and Kasirer.

Greenpoint residents might already be familiar with some of the names on the list, so the meeting will likely be a great opportunity to make their voices heard.

The meeting will take place this Wednesday, May 1 at the Polish & Slavic Center (176 Java St.) You can RSVP here.