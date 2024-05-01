Calling all parents! Signed up for summer camp? It’s time to find a fun and safe environment where your child can spend the summer, and North Brooklyn has awesome options for all sorts of interests like art, swimming, and sports. Check out our guide to summer camps in North Brooklyn and how to apply to each below.

YMCA

Greenpoint YMCA pool. Photo: Greenpoint YMCA

The Greenpoint YMCA (99 Meserole Ave.) offers one of the more traditional summer day camp experiences in the North Brooklyn area. Campers are divided into different sections by age, separating ages 3-4, 4-5, 6-8, and 9-12. In these groups, campers participate in a variety of camp activities including games, arts and crafts, poetry, science experiments, puzzles, plus music performances.

There are also two other camp options. The first is focused on swimming for ages 7-12 and the other is a general sports camp for ages 6-12.

Camp hours are from 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.. Extended day hours: are 8 a.m. – 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. – 6 p.m. The camp is divided into four two-week sessions running from July 1 to August 23.

The early childhood camp for ages 3 and 4 and kinder camp for ages 4-5 are both $880 for two weeks for YMCA members and $959 for non-members. Both camps for ages 6-8 and 9-12 are $800 for two weeks for YMCA members and $880 for non-members. Swim camp is $907 for members and $986 for non-members, while sports camp is $853 for members and $933 for non-members.

For younger kids, the YMCA offers “Separation Summer” enrichment classes for ages 2-3 that are available Monday – Thursday, 9 a.m. – 12 p.m. in July and August. This option costs $720 per month. There is a 10% sibling discount and financial aid available. To learn more, there will be an Open House on May 11.

Register here.

NY Society of Play

New York Society of Play outside playing Fantasy Frontier.

New York Society of Play (724 Manhattan Ave.) was launched in October 2019 and moved its headquarters to Manhattan Avenue last year. The new location contains both a store called Frontier Games and space for all NY Society of Play events.

At this new location and outside, NY Society of Play is hosting summer camp from July 1 through August 30. This year, NY Society of Play is utilizing a new indoor/outdoor hybrid model. Students will spend a period indoors in the game room playing board games other activities and a period outside playing games like Fantasy Frontier. This one-of-a-kind program takes the best parts of sword fighting, improv theater, orienteering, and collecting to create a collaborative multiplayer summer experience.

Teens will play Fantasy Frontier from the counselor’s side; as monsters, merchants, and storytellers. They will also help the younger children learn to play. After the younger children leave, the teens are able to test out ideas, play teen-only games, and relax.

The kids summer program is 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., with the option to add extended care until 6 p.m. The teen summer program is 9 a.m. – 6 p.m. Week 1 is only 4 days long and costs $480 for kids and $560 for teens. Weeks 2 – 9 costs $600 per week for kids and $700 per week for teens. Extended care for kids is $60 per day.

Register here.

PLAY Kids and Play Lab

The interior of The Play Lab.

PLAY Kids and The Play Lab (33 Nassau Ave.) are hosting different summer camps for different ages.

PLAY Kids is offering nine weeks of summer camp this year for ages 4 -7 from June 24 through August 23. The camp is a daily drop-off program from 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. with a variety of activities including arts and crafts, science, soccer, basketball, dance, and nature walks. Most of activities will be outdoors. The PLAY Kids camp will be divided into two groups of 15 children. The camp costs $550 per week or $135 per day.

For ages 4 – 6, there is also a French camp from July 8 – August 23. This is also a daily drop-off program from 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. The French option costs $600 per week or $135 per day.

The Play Lab, a Montessori-inspired play space for kids, is an extension of Play Kids. The Play Lab is offering summer camp for children ages 2.5 – 4 from July 8 through August 16. Similar to PLAY Kids, The Play Lab’s camp offers a variety of activities, but most will be inside in the indoor playspace. Campers will enjoy art, gym, music, sensory and dance classes while learning to socialize.

There are several options including a two, three, and five day schedule. The two day option is Tuesday and Thursday and costs $150. The three day option is Monday, Wednesday, Friday and costs $225. The five day option is Monday through Friday and costs $350. There is a discount of $50 off when signing up for three more weeks of the five day option.

For all three camp options, there is a 10% sibling discount plus options for early drop-off and extended stay for extra fees.

Register here.

The Painted Cloud

Young artists at The Painted Cloud. Photo: The Painted Cloud

The Painted Cloud (54 South 2nd St.) is hosting an artsy summer camp for ages 4 – 10. Each week, campers make the rounds through three studio rooms and The Painted Cloud’s private backyard to explore materials and community-minded projects. They will work on collaborative projects, individual artwork, and record audio, which will all come together at the end of the summer.

The camp runs from June 17 – July 26. 4 – 5 year olds are in one group while campers aged 6 – 9 are in another section. The regular camp day is from 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. and costs $575 for a full week. Extending to 5:30pm costs an additional $50 per day. There is a 10% sibling discount.

Register here.

Ms. J’s Gymnastics

A young gymnast at Ms. J’s in Greenpoint. Photo: Ms. J’s

Ms. J’s Gymnastics in Greenpoint (71 India St.) and in Williamsburg (43 South 1st. St.) are both offering summer camps that run July 8 through August 30.

Both camps offer a mixture of gymnastics and dance, plus other activities. The Williamsburg camp is for children ages 3.5 – 12, while the Greenpoint camp is for ages 3 – 8. Both camps run Monday through Thursday 8:30 a.m. – 3 p.m. and Friday until noon.

There is an early bird special until May 31 which costs $730 per week for full week enrollments. After that, each week costs $780. There is a 10% sibling discount.

Register for Greenpoint here and register for Williamsburg here.

Kids in the Game

A camper enjoying summer fun with Kids in the Game. Photo: Kids in the Game

Kids in the Game hosts summer camp at The Post (100 Dobbin St.) in Greenpoint for kids ages 3.5 – 12 running July 1 until August 23.

At The Post, the basketball court, turf field and classrooms are used for indoor activities, but campers will spend a lot of time outside at McCarren Park for sports and outdoor camp games.

The camp is divided into six age groups starting with kids entering Pre-K in the fall, then kids entering kindergarten, entering first grade, entering second grade, and then kids entering 3rd-5th grades and those entering 6th-7th grades.

Early drop off is 8:15 a.m. – 9 a.m. and is included in the cost of camp. Camp hours for those in kindergarten through 7th grades is 9 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. Pre-K gets picked up at 2:30 p.m. Aftercare is available until 5:30 p.m. for an additional cost.

Prices range from $630 – $720 per week, and campers must sign up for a minimum of two weeks. If signing up for only two weeks, the price is $720 per week. There are discounts for each additional week. For example, four weeks costs $660 per week, and eight weeks is $630 per week. There is also a 10% sibling discount.

Register here.