This weekend will see some fun events. Get your hands dirty with volunteer opportunities at McCarren Park or hobnob at the Bechdel Project’s Eat the Patriarchy party. For more ideas, check out our weekend roundup, but first make sure that the upcoming half marathon won’t impede your plans

Other events to keep tabs on: Greenpoint Beer and Ale will host the 2024 Paddling Film Festival next week, and Huda is hosting a summer series celebrating Levantine culture.

The story that got everyone talking this week? Affordable housing tenants at a luxury building complex describe maintenance issues and apparent neglect from management.

As always, we have a Community Cookbook recipe.

Greenpoint will look slightly different with the loss of two long-standing restaurants—Esme and Shanghai Lee are both saying goodbye. Williamsburg finally got a licensed weed dispensary. We’re still searching for talented artists to join our Greenpoint Open Studios event, so if that’s you, please apply!

In and around North Brooklyn

The New York Times Style Magazine checked out Greenpoint’s thriving bakery scene.

How the EPA is handling the Meeker Avenue plume—and why some residents are concerned.