As evidenced by my allergies, spring has sprung!

With warmer weather, it’s the perfect time to finally get outside and more specifically, get your hands dirty. And this weekend provides plenty of opportunities to do just that.

NBK Parks Alliance is hosting a tree bed stewardship event at McCarren Park this Saturday, April 27, starting at 10 a.m. Enter the park from Lorimer Street and Bedford Avenue.

At the same time, the McCarren Dog Run Alliance is hosting their own event. Join them at the dog run (North 12th St. & Driggs Ave.) to give it a nice spring cleaning, including spreading new wood chips. Anyone with a dog in the area can tell you that our parks and runs leave much to be desired. Our specific dog parks are few and far between, and the dog run at McCarren Park relies on neighborhood volunteers to maintain it (oddly, it is not under the purview of the NYC Parks Department). The team at McCarren Dog Run Alliance is also encouraging interested locals to reach out to our local elected officials to ask for more assistance in maintaining the dog run.

Can’t make the events this weekend? No sweat. City Council Member Lincoln Restler’s office will host a tree bed maintenance event next Sunday, May 5. The event will take place at Greenpoint Playground near the corner of Dupont and Commercial Streets.

