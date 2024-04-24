Have plans for Sunday that don’t include running the NYCRuns Brooklyn Half Marathon? If so, they might need a little rearranging. On Sunday, April 28, the race will blaze through Greenpoint for the third year in a row.

The 13.1-mile route is designed to start near the Bedford-Lorimer corner of McCarren Park near Five Leaves before taking a sharp left onto Manhattan Avenue, left onto Greenpoint Avenue (unlike the fall’s NYC Marathon that goes right), and another left onto Franklin Street where runners will remain as it turns into Kent Avenue and they eventually make it out of the neighborhood. The Greenpoint-Williamsburg portion of the race is about three miles.

The race features staggered start times, with the first wave at 7 a.m. and the final at 8:30 a.m., so plan for traffic (car, foot, and bike) disruptions and street closures through about noon.