Artist sign-ups for Greenpoint Open Studios 2024 are now live!

The deadline to sign up is May 20th! This year’s event is happening on Saturday June 1st & Sunday June 2nd.

Since 2016, GOS has offered local artists the unique opportunity to showcase their work and connect directly to the public. After a three-year long COVID hiatus, GOS returned last year, featuring the work of over 200 artists. This weekend long celebration builds and celebrates the creative community in Greenpoint.

Greenpoint Open Studios in 2017

If you have any kind of creative work to show, whether it is in painting, performance art, digital art, book designs, or even handcrafted items like jewelry and shoes, you should participate as long as you have a space in the neighborhood of Greenpoint. Interested artists can sign up here. Want to help build and sustain our local arts community? Sign up to volunteer and spread the word!