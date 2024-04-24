After months on the real estate market, Shanghai Lee (157 Franklin St.) has closed, according to a voicemail message and a letter on the window.
Both messages thanked customers for all their support.
For years, Greenpoint locals enjoyed Chinese-American classics from the affordable neighborhood standby.
In October, Greenpointers reported that Shanghai Lee was closing, but we soon updated our story to reflect that the space was on the market, and the family was looking for a buyer who would keep the space alive.
It’s unclear what the future of the space holds, but we’re wishing the Shanghai Lee family all the best.