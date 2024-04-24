After months on the real estate market, Shanghai Lee (157 Franklin St.) has closed, according to a voicemail message and a letter on the window.

Both messages thanked customers for all their support.

For years, Greenpoint locals enjoyed Chinese-American classics from the affordable neighborhood standby.

A message from Shanghai Lee. Photo credit: Greenpointers.

In October, Greenpointers reported that Shanghai Lee was closing, but we soon updated our story to reflect that the space was on the market, and the family was looking for a buyer who would keep the space alive.

It’s unclear what the future of the space holds, but we’re wishing the Shanghai Lee family all the best.

