Boating and sailing enthusiasts are already familiar with the tippity top of Greenpoint, thanks to myriad opportunities provided by the North Brooklyn Community Boathouse. And a new event offers a chance to enthuse about aquatic activities, without actually getting wet.

New York Kayak Polo will host the 2024 Paddling Film Festival at Greenpoint Beer and Ale (1150 Manhattan Ave.) The festival will take place for one night only, on Thursday, May 2.

Tom Fruin Water Tower on Greenpoint Beer & Ale’s Roof Deck

And if you thought paddling films were just Deliverance and that one with Meryl Streep, then think again.

“This event will feature films hand selected for the diverse and passionate paddling community that is growing in one of the world’s great metropolises,” the event’s description reads. “It will also provide a unique way to connect with the NYC paddling community, and to learn about paddling opportunities and organizations in and around the city.”

The film festival, now in its 19th year, is a global event making a stop in Brooklyn. Categories of film include documentaries, shorts, and environmentally-minded films.

The event is co-sponsored by Trak Kayaks, who will be on hand to raffle off some great prizes.

Get your tickets now (and a free drink token in the process) at Eventbrite.