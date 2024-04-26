Greenpoint local Sarah Tachon started a bakery out of her kitchen called La Maison Tachon selling French pastries to North Brooklyn. Locals can order Tachon’s baked goods on her website or stop by her upcoming pop-up at Dolly’s Swing and Dive (101 Kent Ave.) on Saturday, May 4. The pop-up is also accepting preorders.

For this week’s addition to the Community Cookbook, Tachon has shared her recipe for tiramisu with raspberries and blueberries. Learn how to make La Maison Tachon’s berry tiramisu below and find last week’s Community Cookbook recipe here.

Tachon’s two options for sizing of ladyfingers in the tiramisu. Photo: Sarah Tachon

La Maison Tachon’s Berry Tiramisu

For this recipe, you can use 1 rectangular glass baking dish or 6 small glasses for individual portions. Tachon suggests using a baking dish that is 2 quarts / 64 ounces or glasses that are 13.9 ounces.

Note: You can either buy ladyfingers at the store or follow Tachon’s directions for homemade ones.

Ladyfingers (or biscuit à la cuillère)

Ingredients for Ladyfingers

3 eggs

⅓ cup sugar

½ cup all-purpose flour

Powdered sugar (enough to dust)

Directions for Ladyfingers

Preheat the oven to 340°F. Set up a baking sheet with parchment paper or silicone baking mat, set aside. Separate the egg whites from the yolks. Whisk the egg yolks with 1 tablespoon of sugar until pale and fluffy. Place the egg whites in a separate bowl and whisk them (on medium speed if using a stand mixer or a hand mixer). Once it begins to foam, slowly add the rest of the sugar. Continue beating until medium peaks form. With a rubber spatula, add the yolk mixture and mix gently until well combined. Sift the flour and add it. Fold gently until all of the flour is incorporated. Place the cream into a piping bag (previously set up with an 8 round piping). Pipe the batter in lines to form ladyfingers about 3 inches in length or if you are doing 6 glasses, pipe a disc the size of the glasses. (You’ll have approximately 25-26 biscuits.) Dust with powdered sugar. Bake at 340°F for at least 10-15 minutes or until light golden brown.

Fruit Syrup

Ingredients for Fruit Syrup

¼ cup sugar

½ cup water

2 x ⅓ cup raspberries

½ cup blueberries

½ of a lemon, juiced

Directions for Fruit Syrup

Wash the fruits. Cut the half lemon into small pieces and discard all the seeds. Mix the raspberries, blueberries and juice from half the lemon with the sugar. Leave to macerate for at least 2 hours (overnight is better). With a blender, blend the mixture until smooth. Add the water. Add into a saucepan and bring to a boil. Cook for 5 more minutes, and then set aside.

Mascarpone Cream

Ingredients for Mascarpone Cream

5 fresh eggs

¼ cup + 2 tablespoons of sugar

16 ounces of mascarpone

Separate the egg whites from the yolks. Beat the egg whites until medium peaks form. In a separate bowl, mix the egg yolks with the sugar, until pale and fluffy. Add the mascarpone and mix until well combined. Put a few spoonfuls of egg whites in the mixture of sugar and yolks and whisk. Then, add this mixture to the egg whites and, with a rubber spatula, mix gently. Set aside.

Tiramisu (Final Product)

Tiramisu Ingredients

Fresh raspberries (as much as you want)

Fresh blueberries (as much as you want)

Ladyfingers

Fruit syrup

Mascarpone cream

Tiramisu Directions