In the wake of recreational marijuana’s legalization in New York, tacky (and unlicensed) weed stores have proliferated, scooping up what feels like every vacant storefront with a speed that puts Spirit Halloween to shame (RIP Mr. Berry, already replaced by one of these unsightly shops).

Now, Williamsburg locals can breathe a sigh of relief as an actually licensed storefront just opened up on 152 Bedford Avenue.

Meet Hii NYC, which opened last Friday. The store joins only a handful of licensed stores in Kings County, as a legal battle has stalled the rollout of licensed stores in Brooklyn.

A screenshot from @hii.nyc/Instagram

“The dispensary and its website is stocked with marijuana flower, pre-rolls, edibles and concentrates from several NY-based cannabis companies who have also teamed up with Hii NYC for product education,” Brooklyn Paper reports. “Reps for the vendors keep the dispensary’s bud-tenders highly-trained so they can pass that knowledge on to consumers — whether they’re experienced or green users.”

Previously, the closest legal dispensaries to Greenpoint and Williamsburg were located in Bushwick. The Bedford Avenue storefront used to be a Verizon store, though it sat vacant for the past couple of years.

Assemblymember Emily Gallagher celebrated the news on Instagram and shed some light on the current status of these unlicensed storefronts. “The good news is that the budget granted NYC new powers to padlock businesses that sell cannabis without a license,” she said.