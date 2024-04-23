The Levantine restaurant Huda (312 Leonard St.) has a new summer series in the works.

Huda, which opened last year in the space that used to be occupied by Edith’s Eatery and Grocery, quickly charmed the neighborhood with its inventive takes on Syrian, Lebanese, and Palestinian flavors.

Now, the restaurant will expand its offerings with a lineup of films and live music, starting Sunday, May 5.

From left: Huda’s owner Gehad Hadidi, Executive Chef Anjuman Hossain, and GM and Beverage Director Yaz Saloom. Photo: Louise Palmberg

“From the moment we started working on Huda the restaurant, I knew I wanted it to be a community space and a voice for Levantine culture. This summer Sunday programming is an extension of that,” owner Gehad Hadidi told Greenpointers. “The North Brooklyn community has been great to us since we opened and we are thrilled to offer some free family friendly programming to the community this summer.”

The screenings will also have free popcorn.

According to Instagram, the offerings will “highlight the SWANA creative community and the many social aspects of our culture that are not always represented in mainstream media.” The first film on deck will be Capernaum (2018), a Lebanese drama. The films are free, but the concerts have a small fee, proceeds of which will go towards paying the performers!

The series runs until August 25.