This weekend in Greenpoint and Williamsburg offers diverse events to enrich your days and nights. On Friday evening, dive into networking at BUSH’s event, where you can connect with professionals in Brooklyn’s burgeoning startup scene or immerse yourself in the city’s vibrant music culture with a secret Sofar Sounds concert. As Saturday rolls around, explore the intersection of wellness and career at Good Ole Girls Club’s Breaking Into Wellness panel, or rejuvenate your body and mind with a Spring Cleansing Yoga Flow & Sound Bath. Finally, cap off your weekend on Sunday by joining the laughs at the Late Bloomers Web Series Launch Party at Alligator Lounge. Whatever your interests, this weekend promises something special for everyone.

Friday, April 26

Network at Brooklyn’s Up-and-Coming Startup Hub

Get ready to Rise & Connect at BUSH’s Networking Event on Friday night at The Mouth (20 Marcy Avenue) in Williamsburg. From 5 to 7:30 PM, join like-minded individuals for an in-person networking opportunity to foster connections and gain insights from successful professionals. BUSH, Brooklyn’s Up-and-Coming Startup Hub, invites you to be inspired and motivated as you exchange tips and tricks to propel you toward your goals.

Be sure to sign up for free registration here.

Discover a Secret Sofar Sounds Show in Williamsburg

Looking for a unique Friday night experience? Sofar Sounds is an exclusive concert series that is popping up in various hidden gems around the city. On Friday at 7:30 PM, prepare to be enchanted by live music in an undisclosed location in Williamsburg (revealed only 36 hours before the show). The concert will feature multiple performances for up to three hours. This intimate event offers several chairs for seating, space on the floor (cushions welcome), and drinks available for purchase, ensuring a cozy and enjoyable evening. Don’t miss this opportunity to immerse yourself in local talent and unforgettable ambiance. Contact the organizers for accessibility accommodations or further inquiries.

Tickets are $28 here.

v

Saturday, April 27

“Breaking Into Wellness” Panel at Arlo Williamsburg

Get ready to delve into the wellness world at Good Ole Girls Club’s Breaking Into Wellness panel on Saturday from 3:15 to 4 PM at Arlo Williamsburg. Join this exciting and informative discussion on carving your path in the wellness industry, featuring a lineup of female leaders sharing insights, advice, and their day-to-day experiences. Come early and enjoy the chance to network with like-minded individuals in the beautiful Arlo Williamsburg Hotel Lobby from 12 PM to 4 PM. The ticket includes light refreshments, bites, and amazing goodie bags. Stay tuned for the announcement of panelists and prepare to be inspired by Good Ole Girls Club’s mission to foster genuine connections among women in the professional world. Please note that all tickets are final sale.

Tickets are $66 here.

Spring Cleansing Yoga Flow & Sound Bath at the Moxy

Embark on a journey of rejuvenation at the Spring Cleansing Yoga Flow & Sound Bath at the Moxy event on Saturday morning from 10 to 11:30 AM, located at Moxy Hotel. Led by Zoë and Courtney, this experience offers an energizing Yoga Flow followed by a restorative sound bath meditation. Dive into a powerful flow to open your meridian points, followed by a deep sound bath to reset your nervous system. All levels are welcome to immerse in breath, movement, and mindfulness during the yoga class. Afterward, indulge in wellness goodies and connections to nourish body and soul. @STAKT.MAT will provide mats.

Tickets are $49 here.

Sunday, April 28

Join the Laughs at Late Bloomers Web Series Launch Party

Get ready for a night of laughter and celebration at the Late Bloomers series launch party on Sunday from 4 to 6 PM at Alligator Lounge. Their new web series, Late Bloomers, follows a group of late bloomers navigating through New York City. Meet the cast and crew, watch the series, and indulge in drinks and food. The first 20 tickets include a free drink ticket and a slice of pizza. Late Bloomers was produced by GOLD Comedy’s Digital Production Teams, designed to grow your comedy career, skills, portfolio, and network. If you’re a comedy enthusiast looking to join forces with a group of funny women and non-binary individuals to create digital comedy sketches, then this event is for you.

Tickets are $10 here.