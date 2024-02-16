Good afternoon, Greenpoint.

The holiday season is over, Super Bowl Sunday just happened, Valentine’s Day has come and gone, but another annual tradition remains — Phil Collins Day, taking place tomorrow (February 17) at Greenpoint Beer and Ale.

The Greenpointers staff was hard at work on the environmental beat this week — neighbors say that the smoke and noise from Ilis has been a nuisance, and remediation on the NuHart Superfund site hit a snag.

Good Room celebrates a decade of operation this year.

A local baker is serving up sweet treats for the Lunar New Year. More good news for sweet treat fans: Paloma the Bakery opened on Nassau Avenue. Coffee shop by day, bar by night, Red Rover is up and running on Manhattan Avenue.

The Less Dead, from the owner of Brooklyn Safehouse and the Mallard Drake, has also just opened — Lord knows we needed a cheaper, low-key spot to open!

Sadly, Lobster Joint and Pizza Prince have both closed their doors forever. It’s a scary time for small businesses, but last night’s North Brooklyn Chamber of Commerce event hopefully offered some guidance.

As always, we have a Community Cookbook recipe and a weekend roundup.

In and around North Brooklyn

THE CITY looked into the Meeker Avenue plume and the neighbors working to address it.

Sichuan spot Breeze is getting some love from Time Out New York.