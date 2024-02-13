Greenpoint’s Lobster Joint (1073 Manhattan Ave.), the casual restaurant and bar known for lobster rolls and other seafood favorites, has sadly closed.

Lobster Joint brought a taste of New England-inspired seafood to Greenpoint for 13 years, and co-owner Steven Costello told Greenpointers that he was proud to be a Covid-surviving business.

“We are super sad. We wanted to stick it out because we love the community,” Costello said. “But, we succumbed to the economy and the cost of doing business in this city, like so many others.”

Lobster Joint’s summery backyard.

Costello went on to explain that Lobster Joint didn’t suffer as badly as other local restaurants during the pandemic, opining that because Lobster Joint has a large backyard and could keep the doors open, it saw more business than others.

“Lobster Joint has always had ups and downs because we are a summery concept,” Costello said. “But, both the summer peaks and the winter dips have gotten lower. The whole graph has moved down, and it became harder to recover.”

Lobster Joint’s outdoor space and menu was, indeed, summery. The restaurant’s most popular item was the lobster roll. The restaurant also served appetizers like shrimp cocktail, crab cakes, and grilled octopus, and larger plates like lobster mac and cheese, fish and chips, and shrimp scampi pasta. Unexpectedly, the restaurant’s simple cheeseburger with lettuce, tomato, and onion, was one of Greenpoint’s best. Lobster Joint also had a kids menu, which made it a favorite among local parents.

Lobster Joint’s popular lobster roll.

In advance of tonight’s Community Board 1 meeting, a new liquor license application was submitted for a bar and restaurant called Bouquet at Lobster Joint’s space at 1073 Manhattan Avenue. The application includes a license for liquor, wine, beer, and cider for a restaurant, plus a temporary retail permit. It is filed under the name Bouquet and Bouquet BK LLC.

Greenpointers reached out to Bouquet for comment, who told us: “Bouquet is a natural wine bar concept by a Greenpoint resident.”