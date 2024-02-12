One of Greenpoint’s favorite traditions is back for another year!

Greenpoint Beer and Ale Co. (1150 Manhattan Ave.) is hosting Phil Collins Day, its second iteration since a pause for the pandemic. The event will take place on Saturday, February 17 from 2-6 p.m.

Collins aficionados can enjoy DJ sets, an air drumming contest, an art gallery fundraiser, and a set from drumming students at Brooklyn Music School, who will be the recipient of the event’s fundraising efforts. This year’s event also promises to be particularly special with the release of the first ever Phil Collins Day beer, with a percentage of its sales going towards the school.

According to Greenpoint Beer and Ale, Brooklyn Music School’s mission is “[t]o make it possible for everyone, regardless of their background and resources, to be able to experience the joy of music and the artistic and intellectual benefits of musical performance.”

Phil Collins Day will feature a raffle for BMS, with prizes from several local businesses, including For the Record, Greenpoint Fish and Lobster, Saint Vitus Bar, and Brouwerij Lane.

Greenpoint Beer and Ale shared a preview of the Phil Collins-inspired art available for the fundraiser, which will stay up until March 18.

So swing by and partake in one of the things that makes Greenpoint a special place to live (and do it all for a good cause, too!)