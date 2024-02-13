Amidst the many closures in Greenpoint and Williamsburg since the start of the year, some good news. Red Rover, a café by day and bar by night, opened its doors two weeks ago.

“I’ve lived in Greenpoint for over 15 years and have always loved the many interesting coffee shops and lounges throughout the neighborhood,” co-owner Macarena Ezcurra said. “We chose the location at 928 Manhattan Avenue to mix both.”

With an abundance of seating, free Wi-Fi, and light snacks like empanadas, Red Rover is the perfect spot to work remotely. At night, red lights add ambiance to the space, and cocktails, beer, wine, and mocktails are on the menu.

This is the newest project from the team behind other North Brooklyn haunts Ringolevio, FourFiveSix, and Hide and Seek. Red Rover has a similarly artsy, cozy interior with large wall art, luxurious couches, a full wall mural, wood paneling, and vintage bankers lamps at every table. There’s also a decent-sized backyard.

A welcome addition to the neighborhood for those who are looking for an all-day spot to read, work, or have a conversation without screaming over music that’s too loud! Follow them on Instagram for updates.

