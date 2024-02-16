Radio Star (13 Greenpoint Ave.), a Mediterranean restaurant, bar, and cafe from the owner of Glasserie (95 Commercial St.), opened this past November, with Felix Birdie as the cocktail director. Birdie has shared his recipe for a drink named War of the Worlds with tequila and Campari.

Learn how to make Radio Star's War of the Worlds cocktail below.

Radio Star’s War of the Worlds Cocktail

Ingredients

1.5 ounces of blanco tequila

.5 ounce of Campari

1 ounce of fresh grapefruit juice

.5 ounce of chamomile honey

.5 ounce of lime

4 drops of salt water

1 splash of soda water

1 half moon of grapefruit, for garnish



Directions