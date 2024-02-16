Radio Star (13 Greenpoint Ave.), a Mediterranean restaurant, bar, and cafe from the owner of Glasserie (95 Commercial St.), opened this past November, with Felix Birdie as the cocktail director. Birdie has shared his recipe for a drink named War of the Worlds with tequila and Campari.
Learn how to make Radio Star’s War of the Worlds cocktail below and find last week’s community cookbook recipe here.
Radio Star’s War of the Worlds Cocktail
Ingredients
1.5 ounces of blanco tequila
.5 ounce of Campari
1 ounce of fresh grapefruit juice
.5 ounce of chamomile honey
.5 ounce of lime
4 drops of salt water
1 splash of soda water
1 half moon of grapefruit, for garnish
Directions
- Add ingredients to tin, add ice, shake and strain into Collins glass.
- Fill glass with ice, top with soda water, quick stir to incorporate the soda water.
- Garnish with a half moon of grapefruit.