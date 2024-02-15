Get ready, Greenpoint! This long weekend has a ton of events on offer for all your interests and tastes. On Friday night, immerse yourself in the sultry melodies of live jazz with the Matthew Avedon Trio at St. Mazie Bar and Supper Club. Then, on Saturday, join the community in celebrating the grand opening of Paloma the Bakery near McGolrick Park. For those seeking a more immersive experience, Attention Labs at NOoSPHERE Arts invites participants to explore the depths of attention through participatory workshops. Finally, unleash your inner dancer on Sunday at The William Vale’s Salsa Night, or enjoy a night of laughter with “Funny Women” at Old Man Hustle BKLYN Comedy Club.

Friday, February 16

Listen to Live Jazz in the Cellar Series with Matthew Avedon at St. Mazie

Grab a date or your bestie this Friday for a night of smooth jazz tunes from the Matthew Avedon Trio. From 7 to 9:30 PM, join St Mazie Bar and Supper Club (345 Grand Street) for their Cellar Series. Avedon is an accomplished musician who plays regularly in numerous jazz bands and collectives throughout the city. Table reservations are available via Eventbrite, but the venue also recommends contacting them directly (email stmazie@gmail.com) if there’s no availability online.

Just an FYI: A $35 per person spend is required in addition to your table booking. Grab a spot for $12 here.

Saturday, February 17

Paloma Coffee Opens Huge New Bakery by McGolrick Park

This Saturday marks the grand opening of Paloma the Bakery, the latest venture from the team behind Paloma Coffee and Bakery. Founders Reuben Villagomez, Alexander Zecena, and head roaster Scott Price are expanding their empire to unveil a full-scale bakery at 163 Nassau Avenue by McGolrick Park. From its humble beginnings as a small storefront during the pandemic to becoming a beloved coffee spot on Manhattan Avenue and expanding to Williamsburg, Paloma is now gearing up to introduce a 2000 sq ft space to house a bakery workshop, espresso bar, and retail area. Be among the first to experience the culinary delights, including hand-crafted viennoiserie infused with flavors like Serrano ham, Spanish olive oil, saffron, and seasonal fruits inspired by Villagomez’s Spanish adventures.

Pop by this Saturday to welcome them to the neighborhood.

Join the Immersive Journey of Radical Human Attention

Hosted by NOoSPHERE Arts this Saturday from 1:00 PM to 4:00 PM, you can dive into participatory workshops to collectively explore the depths of attention through group practices and guided discussions. These Labs offer a unique opportunity to co-create sanctuaries of attention and foster solidarity networks. Having facilitated Labs for over a thousand participants worldwide, the team invites you to reserve your seat for this transformative experience. Admission is free, but registration is required.

Registration is free here.

Sunday, February 18

Get Ready to Showcase Your Salsa Moves at The William Vale

Get ready to heat up the dance floor this winter with Salsa Night at The William Vale! Join us on Sunday from 6:30 PM to 9:30 PM for an exciting New York Style Salsa introduction. Hosted indoors in the foyer downstairs, the evening starts with a beginner-friendly salsa class led by the renowned Ahtoy Juliana, Director of BAILA Society, bringing over 25 years of expertise to the dance floor. No partner or prior experience is necessary for attendees—just bring your enthusiasm! Following the class, the floor opens up for social dancing, accompanied by delicious food and drinks available for purchase from Leuca. Already a salsa pro? Join the party for free and showcase your moves.

Class tickets are $15 here.

Chase Away the Sunday Blues with A Night of Side-Splitting Laughs

Get ready for a night of laughter with “Funny Women,” part of the hilarious “Funny People” collection, featuring some of the most talented comics in NYC and beyond! Every Sunday at 8 PM, audiences can enjoy a lineup that will leave them in stitches. From Comedy Central to Netflix, these femme fatales have graced screens big and small, bringing their unique brand of humor to audiences worldwide. This Sunday’s lineup includes Myka Fox, Ariel Elias, Sienna Hubert Ross, Liz Miele, and Chloe Labranche, with appearances on Jimmy Kimmel, NYCF, and more. Head over to Old Man Hustle BKLYN Comedy Club in the heart of Williamsburg for a Manhattan-style comedy experience with excellent cocktails and a 21+ atmosphere.

Tickets are $12 here.