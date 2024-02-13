The Paloma Coffee and Bakery team is expanding with a new bakery, the team exclusively revealed to Greenpointers. Paloma the Bakery will open this Saturday, February 17. The team consists of founders Reuben Villagomez and Alexander Zecena alongside head roaster Scott Price.

What started as a tiny storefront during the COVID pandemic has morphed into an attractive and popular corner coffee spot on Manhattan Avenue, with an additional location in Williamsburg. Now the team has even grander ambitions with a full-scale bakery that will encompass all aspects of production, at 163 Nassau Avenue.

Paloma Coffee and Bakery in Greenpoint.

“The 2000 sq ft space, meticulously designed to house a bakery workshop, espresso bar, and retail area, represents the realization of founders Reuben Villagomez and chef Alexander Zecena’s vision to create a unique culinary experience,” a press release reads.

While the full menu is still being kept under wraps, the baked goods already offered at Paloma Coffee and Bakery offer hints at the baked goods to come at the new location. “The menu promises an array of hand-made viennoiserie, integrating flavors like Serrano ham, Spanish olive oil, saffron, and seasonal fruits, inspired by Villagomez’s travels in Spain,” the press release continues.

Be sure to check Greenpointers for the latest updates on Paloma the Bakery.

v